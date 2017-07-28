Students turn to social media for humour, info

SCHOOL GOSSIP, trend topics and all the latest news have found their way out of the narrow corridors to the social media. Facebook parody pages and memes are quickly replacing noticeboards, with students turning to the social media for their dose of humour and information. A 16-year-old college-going meme enthusiast and the admin of the Facebook page ‘MumbaiSchoolMemesAssociation’ explains: “The memes are generated according to any school events or a topic we students face everyday.” The admin, who prefers to be anonymous, started the page as a student of Fazlani L’academie Globale in Mazgaon. The page is loaded with memes on school jokes in reference to Game of Thrones characters, 9GAG and famous movie scenes, among others. “School memes are generally based on inside jokes or parodies of students’ personalities,” said one of the administrators of an Instagram page, ‘bdsqualitymemes’, created by the students of BD Somani School at Cuffe Parade.

For students, memes and parody pages are something to connect over and know their classmates better. “A meme is like a message in a bottle. It’s witty and it takes a little twist to decipher the message,” said Hushaan Khambata, a class XI student of BD Somani. The pages don’t find any difficulty in garnering followers once the page follows a few students on social media. “We are followed back almost immediately and the memes are usually spread through WhatsApp messages,” said the student from BD Somani.

So, what does it take to create a good meme? “It takes a good sense of humour, knowledge and understanding what piece of information is catchy,” said the administrator of MumbaiSchoolMemesAssocia-tion. Meme enthusiasm has now elevated from a mere pastime to more serious business with schools and colleges offering competitions in the same. This year, Jamnabai Narsee School, Vile Parle, has introduced meme-making as a competition in its annual fest, “Cascade”.

