Maharashtra State Board for Technical Education to impart better communication skills to diploma students

Bowing to repeated industry requirements, the Maharashtra State Board for Technical Education(MSBTE) has decided to impart soft skills and better communication skills to the diploma students, starting this academic year.

Though the students excel in their respective branches, be it electrical, mechanical, automobile, IT, etc, officials, during their recent syllabi reversion meet with industry experts, learned that these ‘special’ skills too were important for students at the time of hiring.

Accordingly, soft skills and advanced English have been introduced in semester six. Previously, it was only basic English that the students studied during semester one of the first year diploma.

“After being advised by the industry experts, it was unanimously decided to introduce soft skills and communication skills to students during their three-year diploma courses. This will also help them during industry recruitments,” said MR Chitlange, deputy secretary (Pune).

While diploma course is all about hands on practical learning, in comparison to engineering , the revised syllabi has added further weightage to practical course work.

“Now on, 60 per cent weightage of marks will be given to practicals while remaining will be given for theory. Earlier, it was 50 per cent weightage for each,” he added.

Project work is yet another integral part of diploma course, where final semester students have to submit a major project inclusive of a technical report.

“In order to help students write a good technical report for projects, which often are judged during recruitments, a technical report writing paper is being introduced. Now, language does not limit to basic English but has now been extended to technical report writing,” explained the deputy secretary.

