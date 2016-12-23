Maharashtra State Board exam schedule changed

STUDENTS APPEARING for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam have been granted relief by the state, which has made changes to the exam schedule. The students will now have a break between science II, history-civics and geography-economics papers scheduled from March 20 to 22.

The science II paper is now scheduled for March 20, the history-civics paper will be on March 22 and geography-economics on March 25. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) issued a new time table on Thursday.

The change in timetable came after receiving feedback from teachers and students. The MSBSHSE had released a tentative timetable on October 29. The board then opened the forum for feedback for 15 days during which concerns were raised over not providing a gap to students between the three papers. The exam will now get over on April 1 instead of March 29. No change has been made to the schedule of HSC exam, which begins on February 28 and ends on March 25.