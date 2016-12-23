Latest News

Maharashtra State Board exam schedule changed

The science II paper is now scheduled for March 20, the history-civics paper will be on March 22 and geography-economics on March 25

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Published:December 23, 2016 1:05 am

STUDENTS APPEARING for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam have been granted relief by the state, which has made changes to the exam schedule. The students will now have a break between science II, history-civics and geography-economics papers scheduled from March 20 to 22.

The science II paper is now scheduled for March 20, the history-civics paper will be on March 22 and geography-economics on March 25. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) issued a new time table on Thursday.

The change in timetable came after receiving feedback from teachers and students. The MSBSHSE had released a tentative timetable on October 29. The board then opened the forum for feedback for 15 days during which concerns were raised over not providing a gap to students between the three papers. The exam will now get over on April 1 instead of March 29. No change has been made to the schedule of HSC exam, which begins on February 28 and ends on March 25.

