Difficulties no hurdle for these three achievers

Sourabh Choughule has scored 84.2 per cent in his Senior Secondary Certificate exam making him eligible for admission to some of the most sought-after colleges. And yet the 22-year-old is worried about his future. Sourabh cannot see, hear or speak and needs an interpreter who can communicate in tactile sign language— a communication technique that uses touch. He took the class X board exam from the Helen Keller Institute for Deaf and Blind in Mhape, Navi Mumbai. Given his case, the Maharashtra state board had allowed his interpreter Devyani Hadkar into the exam hall with Sourabh.

“I would read the question and communicate the same to Sourabh in tactile sign language. Sourabh would gesture the answer, which I would interpret for the assigned writer,” said Hadkar.

Sourabh hails from Sangli and is the son of a modest factory worker father and a homemaker mother. While Sourabh was born with hearing impairment, his vision started diminishing after he turned 12. A few years later, Sourabh lost his vision and was brought to the Helen Keller Institute for the Deaf and Blind. “He has been with the institute for around seven years now,” said Hadkar.

However, Sourabh’s worry about his future has overshadowed his joy over his performance. Having returned to Sangli after the exams, Sourabh is concerned that he will not have enough opportunities in his village.

“Sourabh wants to be able to get a job in a city as he feels he will get better opportunities,” said Hadkar, who added that the institute only helps children till class X. “After that we provide vocational training to the children so they can find a suitable job,” she said.

Visually impaired girl fights all odds to score 90.8%

Priti Jadhav had barely an hour to check her results on Tuesday. Her mother was to undergo a surgery in an hour and her father was in a hurry to get to the hospital when the family found out that Priti had secured 90.8 percent.

Priti’s marks gave the tense family a reason to cheer even as they prepared to leave for the hospital. She was the highest scorer among her batchmates at the Kamla Nehru School for the Blind in Dadar.

Priti’s score was not less than an achievement for her hospitalised mother, who had ferried her to and fro Khar and her school everyday. On Tuesday, her mother was undergoing a follow-up surgery for an injury suffered in a road accident two years ago. “Even though I had worked really hard, the result was well above my expectations. I am glad I could make my parents and my school proud,” said Priti.

“We were heavily dependent on the present system, where I went for work, while Priti’s mother dropped and picked her up from the school. However, after the accident, I had to drop her to school and come back to work, and then go back again— they were a really tough couple of months,” said Santosh, Priti’s father.

Priti wants to pursue humanities further on, with St. Xavier’s and Ruparel Colleges being her primary options. She is one of the seven girls who passed from Kamla Nehru, all of them scoring 80% or above.

Peon’s daughter makes him proud, scores 81.2%

At Kurla’s Micheal High School, it is a day for a peon to hold his head high— his daughter, who studied in the same school, has scored 81.2 percent in her SSC examinations.

Gini Fernandes came through severe financial difficulties to secure the percentage, said Jean Gomes, principal of the school. “I was expecting around 85%, because I had worked really hard to study for the exams. However, I am satisfied with the outcome,” said Gini, who plans to study commerce and pursue a career in banking.

“The school was like a family to us. They helped us at every step along the way, including any doubts my daughter had after class. They were more than happy to help her,” said Martin Fernandes, Gini’s father.

