Maharashtra starts digitisation of schools

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Published:April 20, 2017 2:36 am
THE STATE education department Wednesday started the process of digitising all schools across Maharashtra. According to a government resolution, the department has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Rotary South Asian Society (RSAS) to establish e-learning tools in 18,510 schools across the state.
Schools that do not have digital classrooms can register on a link developed by the RSAS, which will facilitate the digitalisation process. The rotary will provide required infrastructure – TV and android stick – as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, the resolution said.
