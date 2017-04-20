Maharashtra starts digitisation of schools

THE STATE education department Wednesday started the process of digitising all schools across Maharashtra. According to a government resolution, the department has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Rotary South Asian Society (RSAS) to establish e-learning tools in 18,510 schools across the state.

Schools that do not have digital classrooms can register on a link developed by the RSAS, which will facilitate the digitalisation process. The rotary will provide required infrastructure – TV and android stick – as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, the resolution said.

