Maharashtra SSC July supplementary exam results 2017 updates: How and where to check 10th results online

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the results of the state senior secondary certificate (SSC) or the class 10 supplementary exam results today at mahresults.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their result from the official site at 1 pm. They can check this page for further updates.

“SSC Examination Result July 2017 to be announced on August 29, 2017 at 13:00 Hrs,” the Board said in a notification. The supplementary exams were conducted in the month of July this year for students who did not clear the main SSC exams that were held in March. The papers gives students a chance to improve their scores and pass in subjects that they had previously failed to clear.

The Board had declared the class 10 main exam results in June when it announced that the overall pass percentage stood at 88.74 per cent. About 17,66,098 students appeared for the annual paper in which girls managed a pass percentage of 91.46 and boys secured a pass percentage of 86.51. Read | Maharashtra SSC July supplementary exam result, click here

The supplementary results for the class 12 HSC exams were declared on August 21, 2017. The SSC supplementary results can also be downloaded from mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in and sscresult.mkcl.org.

SSC supplementary result 2017, know how to check:

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on HSC results 2017

Step 3: Enter the roll number and other details

Step 4: Download and take a print out

In April, about 186 answer sheets were stolen from the assessment centre in Dahisar. The Board has decided to assign average marks to the missing answer sheets.

