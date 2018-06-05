Maharashtra SSC result 2018 date and time: MSBSHSE 10th result to be declared this week at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra SSC result 2018: The result will be available online. Express photo by Deepak Joshi. The result will be available online. Express photo by Deepak Joshi.

Maharashtra SSC result 2018: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the result of Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) examinations before June 10. “Maharashtra SSC results likely to be declared this week, before June 10″, said Shakuntala Kale, chairman, MSBSHSE.”We are working hard, the results will be declared on time,” the official mentioned. The result of HSC examination was released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on May 30. A total of 5486 candidates scored above 90 percent in the Maharashtra Board HSC exams this year. Students can check the result through the official website at mahresults.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com and results.mkcl.org.

This year, 17.51 lakh students appeared for the SSC examinations. The Maharashtra Board conducted the SSC examination from March 1 to March 24. Last year, around 89.50 per cent students cleared the Class 10 examination successfully, the result of which was declared on May 30. The girls scored an overall percentage of 93.5 whereas boys registered 86.65 per cent. Around 15.5 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam, of which , as many as 2,42,628 students appeared from Pune.

Students need to check the result through official websites mentioned above. Then click on the Maharashtra SSC or class 10 result link. A new page will open; fill in your credentials and submit. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a print for further use.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd