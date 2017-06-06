Maharashtra SSC results 2017: Know how much you need to pass the 10th exam

Maharashtra SSC results 2017: The Board had conducted the SSC exams this year from March 7. Maharashtra SSC results 2017: The Board had conducted the SSC exams this year from March 7.

Maharashtra SSC results 2017: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the results of the Class 10 Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) examinations soon and students are in a frenzy about how much they will score.

The Board had conducted the SSC exams this year from March 7 for which about 17,66,098 students appeared among whom 9,89,908 were boys and 7,76,190 were girls. As the day of the results edges closer, students are searching for what is required to pass the Class 10 exams.

According to reports, the minimum marks needed to clear the Class 10 exams is 35 per cent of the total score which should include internal assessment and marks secured on viva and practicals. In addition to this, students will be required to score at least 20 per cent of the total marks in the theory paper. Read | Maharashtra SSC results 2017 not releasing today, official date to release this week, click here

This means that, if the theory paper of a particular subject is for 80 marks with 20 marks for practicals and internal assessment, the student would need to score at least 16 marks in the paper and a total of 35 marks out of 100 overall in order to pass the Class 10 state board exams.

Although reports have surfaced that the results for the state boards will be declared this week, they not likely to before June 9, 2017. Students can check their results from the official website (mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in) once they have been released.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd