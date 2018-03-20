Maharashtra: SSC history paper leaked an hour before exam

Subhash Borse, secretary in charge of the Mumbai division of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education said, “We received a call around 10 am from the school.” Subhash Borse, secretary in charge of the Mumbai division of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education said, “We received a call around 10 am from the school.”

IN A repeat of last year’s question paper leaks, the History question paper of the ongoing Class Xth board exams was circulated on the social media at least an hour before the examination on Monday. Following a tip off, a Kalyan school checked the phones of students and found 12 students in possession of images of the question paper, which were shared on WhatsApp.

“We received a tip off around 9.30 am about some coaching centres promising students question papers between 9.30 am and 10 am. So, we checked students’ bags and mobile phones and found one student who had received the question paper on his phone at 9.50 am,” said Albin Anthony, administrator of the school. While the examination starts at 11 am, students are allowed to enter the hall only till 10.30 am.

On further checks, the school found 11 more students in possession of the images on their WhatsApp. “We informed the Mumbai division of the state board. The divisional office instructed us to carry on with the exam and lodge a police complaint,” added Anthony. An FIR has been registered and a list with the names of all 12 students found in possession of the images of the question paper was also shared with the police, he added.

Subhash Borse, secretary in charge of the Mumbai division of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education said, “We received a call around 10 am from the school. The students seem to have received the copies via WhatsApp from their coaching centres. We have initiated criminal proceedings and waiting for the police investigation.”

Mahesh Patil, SP, Thane rural police, said, “An FIR has been registered against unknown people at the Titwala police station.” Anthony has, meanwhile, alleged that at least three coaching centres were involved in a racket to leak question papers to students attending their classes. “It is a racket. The 12 students have confessed that they were promised question papers by at least three coaching centres. We have shared this information with the police, too,” he said.

