Maharashtra SSC class 10th supplementary result 2017 date and time: MSBSHSE likely to release result next week

Maharashtra SSC class 10th supplementary result 2017: The class 10 supplementary exams were conducted in the state in the month of July 2017. Maharashtra SSC class 10th supplementary result 2017: The class 10 supplementary exams were conducted in the state in the month of July 2017.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to release the results of the class 10 secondary school certificate (SSC) supplementary examination next week. Students who have appeared for the papers can check their result on the official website.

The class 10 supplementary exams were conducted in the state in the month of July 2017. Those students who had failed to clear the main exams earlier this year could appear for the supplementary papers to improve their scores in certain subjects.

The results for the class 10 main exams were declared in June 13 at 1 pm. About 17,66,098 students had appeared for the exams and the overall pass percentage was 88.74. The pass percentage among girls was 91.46 while among boys it was 86.51.

The supplementary results will be available for download at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in and sscresult.mkcl.org.

Steps to download Maharashtra SSC class 10th supplementary result 2017:

Step 1: Go to any of the above mentioned websites.

Step 2: Click on the link for the class 10 supplementary results.

Step 3: Enter your details in the fields provided.

Step 4: Download the result and take a print out of the same for further reference.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd