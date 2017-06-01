Maharashtra SSC Class 10th results 2017 to release after June 9 at mahresults.nic.in and results.mkcl.org

Maharashtra SSC results 2017: This year, the exam will be held in a total of 4,728 centres. Maharashtra SSC results 2017: This year, the exam will be held in a total of 4,728 centres.

Maharashtra SSC results 2017: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to announce the results of Class 10th or SSC exam after June 9, says sources. The exam was held from March 7. As many as 17,66,098 candidate appeare in Class 10th exam, which is an increase of 2.23 per cent from last year.

A total of 9,89,908 were boys and 7,76,190 were girls students registered for the SSC exam. Among the candidates, for the first time, a triple disability candidate will take the test. Twenty one-year-old Saurabh Chougule is from Mumbai and is deaf, mute and blind.

Last year, a total of 1727496 students had sat for the exam which is 38602 higher with respect to last year.

The results of HSC exam is already announced this week.

This year, 186 answer sheets were stolen from an assessment centre in Dahisar in April. MSBSHSE has finally decided to mark the missing answer sheets. “The average mark mechanism is as per the board’s policy for damaged or missing papers. The process for calculating the average marks has started,” said Dattatreya Jagtap, the chairman, Mumbai division, MSBSHSE.

