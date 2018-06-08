Maharashtra MSBSHSE SSC Result 2018 LIVE Updates: 10th result declared at mahresult.nic.in, marks to be uploaded soon

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2018, MSBSHSE Board SSC 10th Result 2018 Live Updates: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune declared the Maharashtra class 10 or SSC result today. Students can check their result atmahresult.nic.in,maharashtraeducation.com and results.mkcl.org.This year, 17.51 lakh students appeared for the SSC examinations that were conducted by the Maharashtra Board from March 1 to March 24. Last year, around 89.50 per cent students cleared the Class 10 examination successfully, the result of which was declared on May 30.
The result of HSC examination was released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on May 30. A total of 5486 candidates scored above 90 percent in the Maharashtra Board HSC exams this year. To prevent incidents of the paper leak and rampant cheating this year, the board had constituted 58 flying squads and 37 central squads for vigilance.
Result will also be available at examresults.net. All the Class 10 students can also check the results via SMS. The candidates who are using mobile operators like Idea, Vodafone, Reliance, Tata, BSNL can send their seat number to 57766, 58888111
A total of 5486 candidates scored above 90 per cent in the Maharashtra Board HSC exams this year. The date for the distribution of marksheets will also be announced in two days.
Students should keep their hall tickets/admit cards ready in order to check their scores. They should follow the below mentioned steps to obtain the same.
Step 1: Log on to the official website or any other partner website
Step 2: Click on the link for SSC result
Step 3: In the peovided fields, enter your roll number/registration number and other details
Step 4: Click on submit
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference
As the result has been released, students will be able to check their marks from 1 pm onwards. The websites to check the result is mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com and results.mkcl.org
A total of 125 students have got 100% per cent marks in the exam. 63,331 students across the state have scored 90 per cent or above. Last year the pass percentage was 88.74 and this time it has increased by 0.67 per cent.
100 per cent pass percentage has been obtined by more than 4000 schools. 33 schools have got zero pass percentage. The schools that got 0 pass percentage are from Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Amaravati, Nasik and Latur.
86.87 per cent of handicapped students have passed the examination.
Blind candidates: 894 (appeared), 828 (passed)
Deaf candidates: 1673 (appeared), 1401 (passed)
Dumb candidates: 170 (appeared), 136 (passed)
Ortho: 2445 (appeared), 2108 (passed)
Spastics: 143 (appeared), 127 (passed)
Dyslexia: 1474 (appeared), 1383 (passed)
Autism: 44 (appeared), 41 (passed)
Cerebral Palsy: 197 (appeared), 172 (passed)
Mentally Retd.: 791 (appeared), 584 (passed)
Among districts, Konkan has topped with 96 per cent while Nagpur is the least scoring district with 85 per cent. Girls have again scored more than boys with the latter scoring 87.27 per cent. Mumbai has registered 90.41 per cent while Pune is at 92.08 per cent.