Friday, June 08, 2018
  Maharashtra MSBSHSE SSC Result 2018 LIVE Updates: 10th result declared at mahresult.nic.in, marks to be uploaded soon
By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 8, 2018 12:26:53 pm
Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2018, MSBSHSE Board SSC 10th Result 2018 Live Updates: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune declared the Maharashtra class 10 or SSC result today. Students can check their result atmahresult.nic.in,maharashtraeducation.com and results.mkcl.org.This year, 17.51 lakh students appeared for the SSC examinations that were conducted by the Maharashtra Board from March 1 to March 24. Last year, around 89.50 per cent students cleared the Class 10 examination successfully, the result of which was declared on May 30.

The result of HSC examination was released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on May 30. A total of 5486 candidates scored above 90 percent in the Maharashtra Board HSC exams this year. To prevent incidents of the paper leak and rampant cheating this year, the board had constituted 58 flying squads and 37 central squads for vigilance.

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2018, MSBSHSE Board SSC 10th Result 2018 Live Updates: SSC result today at 1 pm at mahresult.nic.in

12:26 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
SSC Result via SMS and examresults

Result will also be available at examresults.net. All the Class 10 students can also check the results via SMS. The candidates who are using mobile operators like Idea, Vodafone, Reliance, Tata, BSNL can send their seat number to 57766, 58888111

12:15 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
Marksheet distribution

The result of HSC examination was released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on May 30. A total of 5486 candidates scored above 90 per cent in the Maharashtra Board HSC exams this year. The  date for the distribution of marksheets will also be announced in two days.

12:08 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
Maharashtra 10th Result 2018: How to check

Students should keep their hall tickets/admit cards ready in order to check their scores. They should follow the below mentioned steps to obtain the same.

Step 1: Log on to the official website or any other partner website

Step 2: Click on the link for SSC result

Step 3: In the peovided fields, enter your roll number/registration number and other details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference 

12:01 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
Maharashtra SSC Results 2018: Websites to check

As the result has been released, students will be able to check their marks from 1 pm onwards. The websites to check the result is mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com and results.mkcl.org

11:57 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
125 students score 100 per cent

A total of 125 students have got 100% per cent marks in the exam. 63,331 students across the state have scored 90 per cent or above. Last year the pass percentage was 88.74 and this time it has increased by 0.67 per cent.

11:50 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
More than 4000 schools get 100 pass percentage

100 per cent pass percentage has been obtined by more than 4000 schools. 33 schools have got zero pass percentage. The schools that got 0 pass percentage are from Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Amaravati, Nasik and Latur.

11:44 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
86.87% handicapped students pass

86.87 per cent of handicapped students have passed the examination.

Blind candidates: 894 (appeared), 828 (passed)

Deaf candidates: 1673 (appeared), 1401 (passed)

Dumb candidates: 170 (appeared), 136 (passed)

Ortho: 2445 (appeared), 2108 (passed)

Spastics: 143 (appeared), 127 (passed)

Dyslexia: 1474 (appeared), 1383 (passed)

Autism: 44 (appeared), 41 (passed)

Cerebral Palsy: 197 (appeared), 172 (passed)

Mentally Retd.: 791 (appeared), 584 (passed)

11:31 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
Maharashtra SSC Result declared

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune has declared the Class 10 or SSC result today. Students can check their result atmahresult.nic.in,maharashtraeducation.com and results.mkcl.org from 1 pm.This year, 17.51 lakh students appeared for the SSC examinations that were conducted by the Maharashtra Board from March 1 to March 24.

11:25 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
Girls fare better in the SSC exams 2018

Girls (91.17) fare better than boys (87.27), maintaining the same trend as every year @IndianExpress— alifiya khan (@alifiyakhan) June 8, 2018

11:24 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2018: Know the top scoring district

Among districts, Konkan has topped with 96 per cent while Nagpur is the least scoring district with 85 per cent. Girls have again scored more than boys with the latter scoring 87.27 per cent. Mumbai has registered 90.41 per cent while Pune is at 92.08 per cent.

11:18 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
Maharashtra SSC result pass percent improves
11:15 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
Maharashtra SSC Result 2018 declared
mahresult.nic.in, www.mahresult.nic.in, hsc result 2018 Maharashtra SSC result 2018: The result of Class 10 will be available at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra SSC 10th result 2018: To check the result, the candidate has to visit the official website i.e mahresult.nic.in. Then click on the tab SSC results 2018. Keep your admit card handy to view the SSC result. A new window will open, now fill in your credentials. The result will be displayed on your computer screen

Step 5: Download and a take a print of same for the further use.

