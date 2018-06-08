Maharashtra MSBSHSE SSC Result 2018 LIVE Updates: 10th result declared at mahresult.nic.in, marks to be uploaded soon

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2018 LIVE: Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2018 LIVE:

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2018, MSBSHSE Board SSC 10th Result 2018 Live Updates: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune declared the Maharashtra class 10 or SSC result today. Students can check their result atmahresult.nic.in,maharashtraeducation.com and results.mkcl.org.This year, 17.51 lakh students appeared for the SSC examinations that were conducted by the Maharashtra Board from March 1 to March 24. Last year, around 89.50 per cent students cleared the Class 10 examination successfully, the result of which was declared on May 30.

The result of HSC examination was released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on May 30. A total of 5486 candidates scored above 90 percent in the Maharashtra Board HSC exams this year. To prevent incidents of the paper leak and rampant cheating this year, the board had constituted 58 flying squads and 37 central squads for vigilance.