Maharashtra SSC 10th result 2018 tomorrow: When and where to check

Maharashtra SSC 10th result: The result of Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 examinations will be released tomorrow, June 8 by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune. This year, 17.51 lakh students appeared for the SSC examinations that were conducted by the Maharashtra Board from March 1 to March 24. Last year, around 89.50 per cent students cleared the Class 10 examination successfully, the result of which was declared on May 30. Students can check the result through the official websites, mahresults.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com and results.mkcl.org. The candidates who are using mobile operators like Idea, Vodafone, Reliance, Tata, BSNL can send their seat number to 57766, 58888111.

The result of HSC examination was released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on May 30. A total of 5486 candidates scored above 90 per cent in the Maharashtra Board HSC exams this year.

Maharashtra SSC 10th result: When and where

The Maharashtra Education Board will release the SSC result tomorrow at 1 pm. Students can check their scores at the official websites — mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com and results.mkcl.org. In case of heavy traffic, students can also check the marks at examresults.net. All the Class 10 students can also check the results via SMS. The candidates who are using mobile operators like Idea, Vodafone, Reliance, Tata, BSNL can send their seat number to 57766, 58888111.

