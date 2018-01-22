Maharashtra SET 2018: Admit card released, exam on January 28

Maharashtra SET 2018: The exam will be conducted in objective mode and will consist of three papers. The exam will be conducted in objective mode and will consist of three papers.

Maharashtra set 2018: The admit card for Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (SET) has been released by the Savitribai Phule Pune University, on their official website – set1.unipune.ac.in. All those candidates who had registered for the same can download their respective cards from the website itself. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 28 for qualifying for Assistant Professorship. The exam will be conducted in objective mode and will consist of three papers. Only objective type questions will be framed.

Exam timings

Session I (Paper I): 10 am to 11:15 am

Session II (Paper II): 11:45 am to 1 pm

Session III (Paper III): 2:30 pm to 5 pm

Important instruction

— The exam hall will open 60 minutes before the exam

— The test booklets should not be opened before 10 am in first session, 11:45 am in second session and 2:30 pm in third session

— Candidates won’t be permitted to leave the hall before end time of each session

— Students are required to bring their own ball pens, ink pens, eraser pencil etc

Exam centres: Mumbai, Pune, Kolhapur, Nashik, Jalgaon, Aurangabad, Nanded, Amravati, Nagpur, Goa, Solapur, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Ahmednagar and Dhule.

