Pediatric heart transplant patient scores 62 per cent in HSC

Sweden D’Souza Sweden D’Souza

Sweden D’Souza, who became the city’s first patient to undergo pediatric heart transplant last year, has secured 62 per cent in Class XII. The 18-year-old daughter of a security guard was in news in January last year when she underwent a cardiac surgery after an anonymous donor came forward to bear the expense.

“I am very happy with my results as I was able to study only in the last couple of months,” Sweden said, adding she could not wait to start a ‘normal’ life. She wants to pursue Bachelor in Management Studies course.

For the first three months after the surgery, Sweden was confined to an AC room at her Vikhroli home. “Even when she could go out, she wasn’t allowed to be around too many people,” said Anthony, Sweden’s father.

After her surgery in January, it took Sweden a good six months before she could resume classes.

“Although I attended the first day of my Class XII, I wasn’t very comfortable with so many people around me. So I discontinued and joined again only in November,” said Sweden, who is the eldest of the three siblings. Her siblings helped Sweden with her coursework and prepare for the exam, she said.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App