Maharashtra: Part 2 of FYJC form filling begins; On day one, most inquiries come for quota admissions

Parents and students started filling the second part of the online admission form of First Year Junior Colleges (FYJC) on Friday, three days after Maharashtra’s SSC results were declared. Students will have to submit parts 1 and 2 of the admission forms by June 27. Students can also submit forms at colleges under in-house, minority, management and technical quotas between June 17 and 27.

Starting this year, it has been made mandatory for all students willing to take admission for Class XI, including those seeking admission under minority and management quotas, to fill up the admission forms online. On Friday, several parents could be seen at colleges, especially those which served as guidance centres, to make inquiries for admission under quota.

The form filling process began at 4 pm on Friday for fresh students alongside all students who passed SSC, including repeaters, students with gap years and those from other boards. Part 1 of form filling, which started on May 25, was only for fresh students and consisted of basic student details like name, school, age and parents’ details.

In the second part of the online form, students have to make choice of 10 colleges of preference based on their scores. The seats reserved will be as per quota — 20 per cent for in-house students, 50 per cent for minority, 5 per cent for management while 25 per cent for students having vocational subjects in SSC.

This year, the board has allocated an additional 14,915 seats. While there are 37,420 seats available in the Science stream, Commerce has 36,185 and Arts 13, 090 this year. At least 78,000 seats are allotted for vocational courses.

A student is expected to fill information under the respective quota that he or she is seeking admission under, attach part one and two of the admission forms along with required documents supporting the quota.

On submission of the forms, students will be handed a receipt having the code of the junior college branch and it will be signed by a concerned official. After the last day of accepting forms is over, the board will upload the first merit list on the website. Officials at SP College, which is guidance centre for zone 1, said numerous students along with parents, many of them from outside Maharashtra, dropped in to make inquiries. “We are receiving several queries from outstation students this year in comparison to last year,” said Kanchan Shende, vice principal of SP College.

Most parents had inquiries quota admissions.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App