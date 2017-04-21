Maharashtra: Parents protest ‘illegal’ increase in school fee

Around 130 parents gathered at Azad Maidan on Thursday to protest against ‘illegal’ and ‘unreasonable’ hike in school fees in the city. The parents, who said their children were from 21 private schools across the city, demanded that the state intervene and regulate the fees.

The Maharashtra Educational Institutions (Regulation of Collection of Fee) Act, 2011, mandates that fee in private schools be decided in consensus with the Parent Teacher Association. It also specifies the procedure for electing a PTA representative to ensure transparency.

The parents, however, claimed that several schools were not following the Act. “The managements decide fees without seeking our opinion,” said a parent. They demanded that the state appoint a Fee Regulatory Authority. The state, however, doesn’t have any plan to amend the Act. School education secretary Nand Kumar said: “I haven’t received any communication .”

