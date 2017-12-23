Maharashtra: No need to clear elementary exams for arts quota marks till March 2019

In another ‘last minute’ change to the policy for awarding additional marks to students who excel under the Arts quota, the state education department has postponed certain changes which were supposed to be implemented in March 2018 until March 2019. On November 24, the state education department had issued a notification announcing changes in the additional marks to be awarded to Class X students under the Arts quota.

According to the government resolution, students with achievements or who have passed exams in arts and culture, can now get a maximum of 15 marks instead of 25. The notification had also said that unless a student passes both elementary and intermediate exams, they would not get the marks. The announcement had come under sharp criticism from all quarters, especially educationists who pointed out that such last-minute announcements should not be made and students should be apprised of such changes at the beginning of the academic year.

Last year, 81,000 students had benefited from the additional marks and activists had pointed out how the belated announcement would mean thousands of students would lose their chance at getting the additional marks. After much consideration, the state education department has issued a ‘corrigendum’ notification in which it has revised its earlier decision, which said: ‘unless students have passed the elementary examinations, they will not be awarded the marks for intermediate drawing grade examinations’, and which should now be read as: ‘unless students have passed the elementary examinations, they will not be awarded the marks for intermediate drawing grade examinations. But this condition will be levied from March 2019 onwards.’

Krishnakumar Patil, secretary of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), issued a letter on Friday to circulate this revised notification. “Schools had to submit a list of forms/proposals for additional marks for those students who had cleared the intermediate exams. However, considering that more students may be eligible now, the date for submitting the forms is being extended to January 10, 2018. Schools should ensure that no student who is eligible for additional marks is left out,” he said.

Mukund Kirdat, education activist and member of AAP, who had written to the education minister protesting against the last-minute decision, welcomed the revision.

