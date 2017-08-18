Maharashtra NEET UG admissions 2017: Round 3 preference filling begins, apply/fill preference before August 20

Maharashtra NEET UG admissions 2017: The last date to apply for the same is on August 20, by 5 pm. Maharashtra NEET UG admissions 2017: The last date to apply for the same is on August 20, by 5 pm.

Maharashtra’s Common Entrance Test Cell has announced that it will declare the all-India quota seats which have been returned to the state quota today. Candidates who are still seeking admission to medical courses in the state can fill the preference form and apply for the third round from August 18, 2017.

Only those candidates who have cleared the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2017 can apply for the third round. The last date to apply for the same is on August 20, by 5 pm.

The Cell has outlined six types of candidates who are eligible for NEET undergraduate admissions round 3 in the state. This includes:

i) Candidates who have not applied to previous rounds from June 28 to July 10, 2017. Such candidates need to fill a fresh application.

ii) Candidates who have applied for previous rounds but have not been selected. Such candidates can now edit their preference.

iii) Candidates who have been admitted to health science courses through previous rounds but are seeking an upgradation.

iv) Candidates who have been selected for seats through previous rounds but have not been admitted and wish to participate in further rounds. Such candidates need to fill a fresh application.

v) Candidates who have been admitted to the course and have resigned and now seek to participate. Such candidates need to fill a fresh application.

vi) Candidates who have submitted the status retention form, wish to withdraw the retention and seek an upgradation.

Candidates of (i), (iv) and (v) will be required to pay a sum of Rs 1060 before August 22. Candidates of (ii), (iii) and (vi) are required to fill their preference before August 20.

