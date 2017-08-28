Maharashtra NEET mop-up allotment list 2017 to release today at dmer.org

Maharashtra NEET mop-up allotment list 2017: Once the allotment list has been released, all selected and upgraded students should report to the institution by 3 pm on August 31, 2017. Maharashtra NEET mop-up allotment list 2017: Once the allotment list has been released, all selected and upgraded students should report to the institution by 3 pm on August 31, 2017.

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) of Maharashtra will release the first round selection list for mop-up allotment to vacant government medical seats today. Candidates who have applied for allotment can check their allotment in the evening on August 28, 2017.

Those candidates who have not been selected in previous rounds or who were selected, joined the course and have submitted a retention form are eligible for allotment for the mop-up round which will be conducted on the basis of the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2017.

Once the allotment list has been released, all selected and upgraded students should report to the institution by 3 pm on August 31, 2017. The Directorate has also announced that there will be no retention of these seats as further allotment rounds will not be conducted.

Steps to check the Maharashtra NEET mop-up allotment list 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for DMER (dmer.org).

Step 2: Click on the link provided for the mop-up allotment list.

Step 3: Search for your name and roll number.

Step 4: Download the result and take a print out of the same for further reference.

