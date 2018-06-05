Maharashtra: Nanded boy secures seventh rank, three from state in top 50

The NEET exam is conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the scores form the basis for admissions to medical colleges in the country. The NEET exam is conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the scores form the basis for admissions to medical colleges in the country.

Nanded Boy Krishna Agrawal scored a 99.99 percentile in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), securing the seventh rank in the country. Agrawal has scored the highest marks in Biology and a total of 685 out of 720 marks in the exam held on May 6. The elder son of a paediatrician father and dentist mother, the 18-year-old did not believe in taking integrated coaching classes, which are usually sought after by aspirants.

“I didn’t feel there was a need for integrated coaching for NEET exam. I took tuitions from local teachers in Nanded for Chemistry, Biology and Physics. That was enough,” said Agrawal, who wishes to follow in his parents’ footsteps. “I spent six to seven hours everyday and followed a routine for each subject. I made sure to stick to the routine and remain committed,” said Agrawal. Agrawal has scored 91 per cent in his Higher Secondary Certificate exam. “My first preference is AIIMS, New Delhi. If that doesn’t work out, I’d want to study at Maulana Azad Medical College in New Delhi,” said Agrawal.

Apart from Agrawal, two other candidates from Maharashtra made it to the country's top 50 rank holders' list. While Atul Gunjan secured the 21st rank, Paras Lokesh secured the 37th position. Meanwhile, some parents and candidates in the city complained that their marks were lower than what they had calculated based on the answer key released by the Central Board of Secondary Education. Over 1.77 lakh students from Maharashtra appeared for the central exam, the highest from any state in the country. Of these 40 per cent (over 70,000) have qualified. However, more number of students qualified from Uttar Pradesh and Kerala.

