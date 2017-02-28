State Boards begin Today: 150 more centres in city for Class XII this year

The MAHARASHTRA State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has earmarked close to 150 more centres in Mumbai to conduct the Class XII board exams beginning Tuesday. (Representational Image) The MAHARASHTRA State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has earmarked close to 150 more centres in Mumbai to conduct the Class XII board exams beginning Tuesday. (Representational Image)

The MAHARASHTRA State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has earmarked close to 150 more centres in Mumbai to conduct the Class XII board exams beginning Tuesday. As the number of students appearing for the exam has increased by around 20,000 in Mumbai alone, the board was faced with space and infrastructure crunch this year. It has now made arrangements to accommodate students in 557 centres across the city.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

“Apart from adding more centres, we have instructed schools to partner with adjacent or nearby schools to accommodate students,” said Dattatreya Jagtap, Chairman, Mumbai Division, MSBSHSE. Schools now can partner with nearby schools and establish sub-centres to ensure enough space for the examinees. Sources said some schools could use their auditorium to seat the students.

Former board committee member Uday Nare said the schools could establish sub-centres after consultation with and proper inspection by the board. “Students have already been intimated about the centres or sub-centres where they will take their exam,” he said. Jagtap said proper precautions would be taken by the centres and the board to maintain security. “If more students are made to sit in a room, the invigilation will also be correspondingly increased. More invigilators will be deputed,” he said. The board has employed 68 custodians who handle the entire examination process for the board. Five flying squads will be deputed.

More than 3,39,000 students will appear for the exams in Mumbai Tuesday. According to Nare, the no-detention policy and the re-examination option at Class X level had increased the pass percentage of students over the past few years. With more than 15 lakh students appearing for the Class XII boards across the state, the figure has increased from last year’s 13,19,754. The students will take the tests at a total of 2,710 centres.

Nare said students would not have any problem but the schools with centres for both Class X and XII board exams would have a tough time.