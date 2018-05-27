Maharashtra MSBSHSE HSC 12th results 2018 to be announced before May 31, confirms official

Maharashtra HSC, SSC results 2018: The students can check the results through official websites, mahresults.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, results.mkcl.org. Maharashtra HSC, SSC results 2018: The students can check the results through official websites, mahresults.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, results.mkcl.org.

MSBSHSE HSC 12th results 2018: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to declare the results of Class 12 examination in the last week of May. Shakuntala Kale, the board chairperson, on Sunday said that the Class 12 result is expected to be declared before May 31.

Talking to indianexpress.com, the board chairperson had earlier advised students to stay calm saying, “The HSC results will come first followed by the SSC results.”

Once declared, the students can check the results through the websites, mahresults.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com and results.mkcl.org. The results will also be available at examresults.net. The students can also check the results via SMS. The candidates who are using mobile operators like Idea, Vodafone, Reliance, Tata, BSNL can send their seat number to 57766, 58888111.

This year, over 14 lakh students had appeared for the HSC exams and 17.51 lakh students for the SSC examinations. The Maharashtra Board conducted the HSC exams from February 21 to March 20 and SSC examination from March 1 to March 24.

READ | Top 25 Universities in India

Last year, around 89.50 percent students cleared the examination successfully, the result of which was declared on May 30. The girls have scored an overall percentage of 93.5 per cent, whereas boys registered 86.65 per cent. Around 15.5 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam. As many as 2,42,628 students appeared for the exam in Pune. The maximum students were from Science faculty (5,59,423), followed by Arts (5,09,124), Commerce (3,73,870) and 62,148 students for Minimum Competency Vocational Course (MCVC).

There were a total of 2,710 examination centres across the nine divisions of Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amaravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd