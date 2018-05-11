Maharashtra MSBSHSE HSC 12th results 2018 on May 26 at mahresults.nic.in

MSBSHSE HSC 12th results 2018: “The results will be available on May 26 at the official websitse, mahresults.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com and results.mkcl.org,” said the official MSBSHSE HSC 12th results 2018: “The results will be available on May 26 at the official websitse, mahresults.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com and results.mkcl.org,” said the official

MSBSHSE HSC 12th results 2018: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will release the result for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 examination on May 26. “The result will be available on May 26 at the official websitse, mahresults.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com and results.mkcl.org,” said the official. However, the board official cannot confirm the date for the Class 10 results. The students can also check the results through SMS. The candidates who are using operators like Idea, Vodafone, Reliance, Tata, BSNL can send their seat number to 57766, 58888111.

Over 14 lakh students had appeared for the Class 12 exams that were conducted from February 21 to March 20, 2018. The Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) examinations were conducted from March 1 to March 24, and around 17.51 lakh students from 21,986 schools registered for the examination.

Last year, the board declared the results on May 30, and 89.50 percent cleared the examination successfully. The girls have scored an overall percentage of 93.5 per cent, whereas boys have registered 86.65 per cent. Around 15.5 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam, out of from Pune, as many as 2,42,628 students appeared.

The maximum students are from Science faculty (5,59,423), followed by Arts (5,09,124), Commerce (3,73,870) and 62,148 students for Minimum Competency Vocational Course (MCVC). There are a total of 2,710 examination centres across the nine divisions of Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amaravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan.

The incidents of paper leak were reported last year, paper of Mathematics, Statistics, Marathi, Secretarial Practise and Physics were leaked on whatsapp.

