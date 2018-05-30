Maharashtra MSBSHSE HSC 12th Result 2018: When and where to check

MSBSHSE HSC 12th Result 2018: The Maharashtra Board conducted the HSC exams from February 21 to March 20. The Maharashtra Board conducted the HSC exams from February 21 to March 20.

MSBSHSE HSC 12th Result 2018: The result of HSC Class 12 examination will be released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) tomorrow, on May 30. The Maharashtra Board conducted the HSC exams from February 21 to March 20 and this year, over 14 lakh students had appeared for the same. Last year, around 89.50 percent students cleared the examination successfully, the result of which was declared on May 30. After the result declaration, the revaluation process will begin from May 31 for all those who are unsatisfied with their marks. In case a student fails, he/she can then appear for re-exams which will be held in the month of July.

Talking to indianexpress.com, the board chairperson had earlier advised students to stay calm saying, “The HSC results will come first followed by the SSC results.”

MSBSHSE HSC 12th Result 2018: When and where to check

The Maharashtra Education Board will release the HSC result tomorrow on May 30, at 1 pm. Once released, students will be able to check their respective scores at the official websites — mahresults.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com and results.mkcl.org. In case of heavy traffic if one is unable to open these websites, he/she may also check the marks at examresults.net. The students can also check the results via SMS. The candidates who are using mobile operators like Idea, Vodafone, Reliance, Tata, BSNL can send their seat number to 57766, 58888111.

There were a total of 2,710 examination centres across the nine divisions of Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amaravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan. The Maharashtra Board also conducted the SSC examination from March 1 to March 24. Over 17.51 lakh students for the SSC examinations.

