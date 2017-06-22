MHT CET 2017 merit list to release at 8 pm at dtemaharashtra.gov.in

Thousands of candidates have appeared for nearly 1.3 lakh engineering seats and 36 thousand seats in pharmacy course. Thousands of candidates have appeared for nearly 1.3 lakh engineering seats and 36 thousand seats in pharmacy course.

Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra will publish the final merit list for MHT CET 2017 today at engineering admissions in Maharashtra. The provisional merit list was out on June 19. The students who qualify in the merit list of MHT CET 2017 can now apply for admission in the first year of Engineering and Technology courses – B.E / B.Tech. The students can check MHT CET final merit list from the official website http://www.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

Thousands of candidates have appeared for nearly 1.3 lakh engineering seats and 36 thousand seats in pharmacy course.

MHT CET 2017 merit list, here’s how to check the

Step 1: Visit the official website for MHT CET mentioned above

Step 2: On the hompage, click on the link flashing MHT CET merit list.

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your application ID and date of birth in the field provided.

Step 4: Download the merit list and keep a copy for further reference.

Last year, while 53 students scored between 191 and 200 in the 200-mark test, 306 students scored between 181 and 190. The number of students scoring between 171 and 180 are 713. Only 22 students scored less than 10.

MHT-CET 2017 was conducted on May 11, 2017 in Mumbai, Mumbai Sub Urban, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurga, Jalgaon, Dhule, Nandurbar, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Solapur, Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, Osmanabad, Nanded, Parbhani, Latur, Hingoli, Buldhana, Akola, Washim, Amravati, Yavatmal, Wardha, Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd