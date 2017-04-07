Maharashtra MH SET exam 2017: Download admit card now

MH SET 2017 will be conducted in objective mode and there will be three papers to be held on the day of examination MH SET 2017 will be conducted in objective mode and there will be three papers to be held on the day of examination

Maharashtra State Eligibility Test has been released on the official website – unipune.ac.in. The exam will be held on April 16 across various centres in the state. The exam is held to determine the eligibility of the candidates for the post of assistant professorship in the universities and colleges of Maharashtra and Goa. Savitribai Phule Pune University will conduct Maharashtra SET 2017 in 32 subjects.

Steps to download MH SET exam 2017 admit card

Visit the official website mentioned above.

On the homepage, click on MH SET exam 2017 admit card

Candidate have to enter registration Email ID and password for registered candidates only.

Download the admit card and remember to carry it the exam hall as it carries all necessary details.

Exam pattern MH SET exam 2017

The SET will be conducted in objective mode and there will be three papers to be held on the day of examination in two separate sessions as under.

In the first session, Paper I, 60 questions will be asked out of which 50 questions should be attempted by the aspirant. In the second session, 50 questions will come and all should be attempted. Both the sessions are of 100 marks each.

The third session is two-and-a-half-hour long. In this, 75 questions will be asked of 150 marks.

