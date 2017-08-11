MH SET 2017 results declared at unipune.ac.in, setexam.unipune.ac.in

State Eligibility Test (SET) is held for candidates to become eligible for an assistant professor State Eligibility Test (SET) is held for candidates to become eligible for an assistant professor

The results of Maharashtra and Goa SET 2017 exam has been released on the official websites — unipune.ac.in and setexam.unipune.ac.in. The results were announced by the Pune University that has conducted the examination on April 16, 2017. State Eligibility Test (SET) is held for candidates to become eligible for an assistant professor. Candidates can now apply for admission in various universities.

The qualified candidates need to submit duly attested documents along with their application form downloaded after submission of the online application within one month from the date of declaration of result.

MH SET results 2017, here’s how to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites mentioned above.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on MH SET exam 2017 resukt link

Step 3: A new page will open. Candidate have to enter registered email ID and password.

Step 4: The result will appear

Step 5: Download and take a print out

A total of 69186 candidates had applied for the examination of which only 2710 have qualified. The total pass percentage stands at 3.92 per cent.

Those candidates who have objections with regards to the answer key(s) can send their queries to the SPPU as per prescribed proforma. They have to send a demand draft of Rs 5000 in favour of Finance and Accounts Officer, Savitribai Phule Pune University, Ganeshkhind, Pune.

