Maharashtra MAH HM CET counselling 2017: Register before July 28 at dtemaharashtra.gov.in

Maharashtra M HMCT CET counselling 2017: Candidates will be required to carry a DD of Rs 5000 (Rs 1000 for reserved categories) during the counselling process which will take place on July 31, 2017.

Published:July 24, 2017
The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell has released a notification regarding the first year admission to the full-time postgraduate hotel management and catering technology (MAH HM CET ) course from the academic term of 2017-18.

Those interested in the course can apply for the course from the official website before 5 pm on July 28, 2017. Candidates will be required to carry a DD of Rs 5000 (Rs 1000 for reserved categories) during the counselling process.

Important dates:

Last date to register- July 28
Verification process- July 31 (9.30 am to 12.30 pm)
Final merit list- July 31 (1.30 pm)
Counselling- July 31 (after 2 pm)
Reporting/confirmation of admission- August 1 to August 3
Academic year begins- August 7

Eligibility:

– Candidates will be required to have a bachelor’s degree in hotel management and catering technology “or its equivalent”.
– Candidates should have scored at least 50 (45 for reserved categories) per cent in their bachelor’s.
– Candidates should either have obtained a high score in MAH HM CET 2017
– Sponsored candidates should have a minimum of two years in full time work experience at a recognised institution.

Steps to apply for admission to Maharashtra M HMCT:

– Go to the official website (mhmct2017.dtemaharashtra.gov.in).

– Click on “new registration”.

– Select whether you have appeared for MAH M HMCT CET 2017 or not.

– Fill in the necessary details in the fields provided.

– Submit your application and keep a copy for further reference.

