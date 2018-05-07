Maharashtra HSC, SSC results 2018 updates: MSBSHSE officials appeal, don’t spread rumours about Class 10th, 12th results

Students attending HSC exams 2018 at Ekvira High School Kandivali in Mumbai. Express Photo by Dilip Kagda Students attending HSC exams 2018 at Ekvira High School Kandivali in Mumbai. Express Photo by Dilip Kagda

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) officials have clarified that they have not decided the result declaration for both HSC and SSC exams. They have appealed to students and parents not to believe in the unverified information. Ever since the exams have gone over, there were rumours spread on social media about the result declaration date.

Some Whatsapp rumour mills slotted May 27 for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam result day while for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC), it is June 6. One of the forwards doing the rounds has mentioned the above dates and asks students and their parents to keep a list of important documents like non-creamy layer certificate, income certificate, ration card and Aadhar card, domicile and other documents ready. There is also a phone number which is listed which asks parents to call on, if any of the documents are missing, giving rise to speculation that some admission agents have made the message go viral. Despite repeated calls, the number went unanswered on Saturday.

Meanwhile, students said that the message initially generated panic amongst them but later they verified it as false.

“Some of the documents mentioned in the message are not available with us and we panicked that how we could get those documents so soon. But when we inquired with our school principal, we realised that these documents are not even needed. And also that no date is declared and these kinds of rumours are spread almost every year,” said Sagar Pawar, an SSC candidate.

“We appeal people not to spread panic amongst students and parents by spreading wrong information. The dates of the results once decided will be announced in advance on the official website of the department besides dates will be announced to all media outlets. Hence these speculations over Whatsapp, Facebook and such mediums are unnecessary and must stop so that there is no pressure over students,” said Dr Ashok Bhosale, secretary, MSBSHSE Pune.

This year, the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations were conducted from February 21 to March 20 and over14 lakh students across Maharashtra registred for the Class 12 exams. Last year, HSC exams results were released on May 30 and nearly 15.05 lakh students registered of which , 8.48 lakh were boys while 6.56 lakh were girls. In the Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) examinations, that were held from on March 1 to March 24, about 17.51 lakh students from 21,986 schools registered for the SSC exams.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd