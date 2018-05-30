Maharashtra HSC results out today

A total of 14.85 lakh students — 8.35 lakh boys and 6.50 lakh girls — across the state had registered for the board examination. (Representational Image) A total of 14.85 lakh students — 8.35 lakh boys and 6.50 lakh girls — across the state had registered for the board examination. (Representational Image)

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will release the results of the Class XII, Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination, on Wednesday at 1 pm. The exams were conducted from February 21 to March 20. A total of 14.85 lakh students — 8.35 lakh boys and 6.50 lakh girls — across the state had registered for the board examination.

Students can check their subject-wise results after 1 pm on the website, http://www.mahresult.nic.in. Other websites where the results will be available are http://www.hscresult.mkcl.org, http://www.maharashtraeducation.com and http://www.knowyourresult.com.

To get the results, BSNL users can also send an SMS in this format, MHHSC (space) (seat no,), and send it to 57766.

A day after the results are declared, the board will start accepting applications for revaluation of marks and photocopies of answer sheets. A model format for the application form is available on the board’s website. For revaluation, students have to submit self-attested copies of their marksheet and submit it to the board office between May 31 to June 9.

