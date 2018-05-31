Maharashtra HSC Results: Students who beat all odds

HSC students at Ruia college on Wednesday. Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar HSC students at Ruia college on Wednesday. Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar

Written by Poulomi Chatterjee

With more than 5,000 students in Maharashtra scoring over 90 per cent, 2018 saw many success stories. Some students, however, battled various challenge and have scored well. One such group is the differently-abled students at NGO Niwant Andh Mukta Vidyasalaya. Kshirsagar Kedar Kailas, an arts student, topped in her school with 80.15 per cent. “My day starts at 7 am and ends at 7 pm. My college lectures hardly help me, because I can only hear them. My classes at Niwant have, however, taught me everything,” he says. Kailas wants to appear for the IAS exam.

Read | MSBSHSE HSC result 2018 LIVE updates

For Vanshika Joshi, the 70.77 per cent she scored was hard earned. Vanshika, a student of SP College, was born with a deformity in her left leg. The condition forces her to wear a pair of medicated shoes that facilitate movement. If worn for a longer period, the shoes hurt, says Joshi. “During the exams, Vanshika had to bear the pain. She had to ignore it while writing the exam,” says her mother. Vanshika’s favourite subject is economics and she dreams of becoming a banker.

The performance of night school students, a majority of whom have regular jobs, was notable this year. Of the 120 students who appeared for the exam, 104 passed. Hirve Ashwini topped among the girls with 70.6 per cent.

At Poona Night School and Junior College of Saraswati Mandir Sanstha, Akash Dhindle topped with 79.23 per cent, despite having a 10-hour job. Dhindle works at a cosmetic store on Tulsi Bagh Road. After a day’s work, he rushes to attend his 6.30 pm classes. “After graduation, I want to do a Company Secretariat course. I have already started preparing for it,” he says. Vitthal Bashweshwar Ishwarkatti, who secured the third highest score of 75 per cent, is a 30-year-old married man. He works as a delivery agent for a medical company, and is pursuing studies after a 11-year break. Ishwarkatti credits his sister for the decision.

“My colleagues often ask me the point of pursuing education now. The thing is, I don’t want to do this job for the rest of my life,” he says. Ishwarkatti, who wants to become an accountant, says he plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in commerce.

