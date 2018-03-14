Maharashtra HSC chemistry exam: Students who attempted ‘wrong’ questions to get 7 bonus marks

The exam was held on February 28. (Representational Image) The exam was held on February 28. (Representational Image)

THE MAHARASHTRA State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Examination (MSBSHSE) has decided give seven bonus marks to those who attempted erroneous questions in this year’s higher secondary certificate (HSC) examination’s chemistry paper. Four of the questions in the chemistry examination held on February 28 had errors such as spelling mistakes in the names of chemicals and missing prepositions, among others.

A meeting of the chief moderators, held last week, had recommended awarding extra marks. Shakuntala Kale, chairperson of MSBSHSE, confirmed the decision. “Only those students who have attempted the questions will be given the marks,” she said. One of the moderators said the errors were noticed in question 2 (2), question 3 (4), question 6 (4) and question 8 (b). She said, in some cases, the errors were quite “silly”, but no error is tolerated. Hence, the extra marks, she added.

“Like question 2 (2) on thermodynamics read: ‘Give two uses…’ instead of ‘give its two uses’. Or, question 3 (4), mentioned ‘Calculate change in internal energy’, instead of ‘Calculate internal energy’. In one case, a preposition was missing and in another, there was an extra preposition. But it changes the entire meaning of the sentence,” said the moderator. It is yet to be finalised but, officials said, even those who simply attempted the question and left the answer blank will get bonus marks.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App