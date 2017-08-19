Maharashtra HSC supplementary exam results 2017 to release on Monday at 1 pm

Maharashtra HSC supplementary exam results 2017: Students can check their subject-wise results post 1 pm on the website. Maharashtra HSC supplementary exam results 2017: Students can check their subject-wise results post 1 pm on the website.

The results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) supplementary examination conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) between July 19 to 28, 2017 will be declared on Monday, August 21 across all nine divisions in the state. Students can check their subject-wise results post 1pm on the website, http://www.mahresult.nic.in and even take print-outs of the same.

For the last couple of years, the re-examination or supplementary exams for HSC students who failed to clear March examinations are being conducted early.

In an emailed press statement, Krishnakumar Patil, secretary of MSBSHSE said that the exam marksheet will be distributed to students in their respective junior colleges on August 24, post 3 pm. Those students who want to opt for revaluation of marks will have to do so between August 22 to 31 along with the prescribed fees at the divisional board office. For this, the students will have to attach a photocopy of the online marksheet. The students who to obtain photocopies of their answersheets, can apply between August 22 to Monday, September 11, along with a copy of the online marksheet and prescribed fees.

The note states that a complete rechecking of the answersheet is available but students wishing to do so have to apply with prescribed fees along with photocopy of their answersheet. Hence students have to first apply for photocopy and then apply for re-checking of the paper, within five days of recieving the photocopy. Additional details in this regard can be sought from schools or divisional board office.

Details will be conveyed at a later date for those students who have cleared the examination but want to appear for February-March 2018 exam under Class Improvement Scheme.

