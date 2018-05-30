Maharashtra MSBSHSE HSC Result 2018 LIVE Updates: 12th result declared, girls outperform boys with 92.36%

Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2018: Over 14.85 lakh students can access their results at mahresults.nic.in Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2018: Over 14.85 lakh students can access their results at mahresults.nic.in

Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2018, MSBSHSE Board HSC 12th Result 2018 Live Updates: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the results of Class 12, Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations on May 30. The exams were conducted from February 21 to March 20. The result has been released at 11 am at a press conference at the head office in Pune, however, MSBSHSE will upload the subject-wise results post 1 pm on the website — http://www.mahresult.nic.in and even take print-outs of the same. The other websites where the results will be declared are http://www.result.mkcl.org, http://www.maharashtraeducation.com, hscresult.mkcl.org and examresults.net. The students who are BSNL users can also send an SMS to check their result. The format is MHHSC (space) (seat no) and send it to 57766.

Immediately a day after the online results are declared, the Maharashtra Board will start accepting applications for revaluation of marks and photocopies of answer sheets. A model format for the same is available on the board’s website. For revaluation, students have to submit self-attested copies of their mark sheet and submit to the board office between May 31 to June 9.