Maharashtra MSBSHSE HSC Result 2018 LIVE Updates: 12th result declared, girls outperform boys with 92.36%

Wednesday, May 30, 2018
Self-drive road trips now easier than ever
Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2018, MSBSHSE Board HSC 12th Result 2018 Live Updates: The wait of over 14.85 lakh students has come to an end with the declaration of HSC exam result. The result is available at www.mahresults.nic.in and www.maharashtraeducation.com

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 30, 2018 11:34:15 am
hsc result 2018, Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2018, mahresult.nic.in Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2018: Over 14.85 lakh students can access their results at mahresults.nic.in

Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2018, MSBSHSE Board HSC 12th Result 2018 Live Updates: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the results of Class 12, Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations on May 30. The exams were conducted from February 21 to March 20.  The result has been released at 11 am at a press conference at the head office in Pune, however, MSBSHSE will upload the subject-wise results post 1 pm on the website — http://www.mahresult.nic.in and even take print-outs of the same. The other websites where the results will be declared are http://www.result.mkcl.org, http://www.maharashtraeducation.com, hscresult.mkcl.org and examresults.net. The students who are BSNL users can also send an SMS to check their result. The format is MHHSC (space) (seat no) and send it to 57766.

Immediately a day after the online results are declared, the Maharashtra Board will start accepting applications for revaluation of marks and photocopies of answer sheets. A model format for the same is available on the board’s website. For revaluation, students have to submit self-attested copies of their mark sheet and submit to the board office between May 31 to June 9.

Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE HSC result 2018 Live: Check results of Class 12th exam at www.mahresult.nic.in, www.result.mkcl.org, www.maharashtraeducation.com, hscresult.mkcl.org and examresults.net

    11:34 (IST) 30 May 2018
    Stream-wise pass percentage

    Science faculty recorded a pass percentage of 95.85. Pass percentage for commerce stood at 89.50 and MCVC stream recorded 82.18 pass percentage. Students wrote exams for 210 subjects of which 56 subjects had 100 percent results. A total of 5379 handicapped students had appeared for the exams out of which 5374 have passed bringing the pass percentage to 91.78.

    11:26 (IST) 30 May 2018
    Girls outperform boys

    Once again with 92.36 per cent, girls have outperformed boys whose pass percentage stands at 85.23 per cent. The Board conducted the exams at 9 divisions: Konkan, Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Nagpur, Amaravati, Kolhapur, Latur and Nashik.

    11:26 (IST) 30 May 2018
    HSC Students react on Twitter

    11:19 (IST) 30 May 2018
    Dip in pass percentage

    There has been a dip in this year's pass percentage. HSC result this time is 1.09 percent lesser compared to the last year. Arts stream has recorded maximum drop and the pass percentage is lesser by 2.98 percent

    11:17 (IST) 30 May 2018
    Pass percentage

    The overall pass percentage stands at 88.41. Konkan division has the highest pass percentage of 94.85 amongst nine divisions. Out of total 210 subjects for which students appeared, 56 subjects have 100 percent results 

    11:14 (IST) 30 May 2018
    Maharashtra HSC 12th result declared

    The result for Maharashtra Class 12 HSC examination has been declared.

    11:06 (IST) 30 May 2018
    MSBSHSE HSC Result 2018: Revaluation process

    After the result declaration, the revaluation process will begin from May 31 for all those who are unsatisfied with their marks. In case a student fails, he/she can then appear for re-exams which will be held in the month of July.

    11:03 (IST) 30 May 2018
    Well wishers post inspirational messages for students: MSBSHSE 12th result 2018
    10:59 (IST) 30 May 2018
    Motivational messages on Twitter for MH HSC 12th students

    People are also posting motivational messages on Twitter for students who are awaiting the results.

    10:51 (IST) 30 May 2018
    Maharashtra Board 12th result: 14.85 lakh waiting for their HSC result today

    As many as 14.85 lakh students will appear for the Class 12 examination from the state this year. The higher school certificate examination is conducted in the state by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). The exam was conducted across 9,486 junior colleges in the state and 2,822 centres have been allotted for the exam. Of the total students, 8.34 lakh were boys while 6.50 lakh students were girls.

    10:50 (IST) 30 May 2018
    Result to be out shortly

    10:43 (IST) 30 May 2018
    Maharashtra Class 12 HSC result at examresults

    The result of Class 12 examination can also be viewed at examresults.net in case the other websites are not opening.

    10:41 (IST) 30 May 2018
    MSBSHSE HSC 12th results 2018: How to check via app

    The result is also available through the apps available on Google Play Store. The students can check the results by downloading it from the Play Store. To get the results, the students have to pre-register their roll number

    10:38 (IST) 30 May 2018
    Maharashtra HSC result 2018 countdown begins

    The result declaration countdown has been started at result.mkcl.org

    10:33 (IST) 30 May 2018
    MH HSC 12th results 2018: How to check via SMS

    The students can also check their results through SMS also. The candidates using mobile operators like Idea, Vodafone, Reliance, Tata, BSNL can send their seat number to 57766, 58888111 to get their results.

    10:30 (IST) 30 May 2018
    Maharashtra MSBSHSE 12th Result 2018: How to check

    Students should follow the below mentioned steps to check their scores.

    Step 1: Visit the official website, mahresults.nic.in

    Step 2: Click on the result link

    Step 3: In the new tab, enter the registration number, roll number

    Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

    Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

    10:22 (IST) 30 May 2018
    MSBSHSE Class 12 Result 2018: Where to check

    Once released, students will be able to check their marks at the official website — mahresult.nic.in. The other websites where the results will be declared are result.mkcl.org, maharashtraeducation.com, hscresult.mkcl.org and examresults.net. Students are adviced to keep their hall tickets/admit cards ready to check the same.

    10:13 (IST) 30 May 2018
    Maharashtra Class 12th Result 2018: Declaration time

    The result of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 examination will be released today by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), on May 30, at 11 am. The marks will then be uploaded by 1 pm on the official websites. The exams were conducted from February 21 to March 20.

    hsc result 2018, Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2018, mahresult.nic.in

    The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will release the results of Class 12, Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination, on Wednesday at 1 pm. A total of 14.85 lakh students — 8.35 lakh boys and 6.50 lakh girls — across the state had registered for the Maharashtra Board examination that were conducted from February 21 to March 20.

