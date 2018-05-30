Maharashtra MSBSHSE HSC Result 2018 LIVE Updates: 12th result declared, girls outperform boys with 92.36%

Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2018, MSBSHSE Board HSC 12th Result 2018 Live Updates: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the results of Class 12, Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations on May 30. The exams were conducted from February 21 to March 20. The result has been released at 11 am at a press conference at the head office in Pune, however, MSBSHSE will upload the subject-wise results post 1 pm on the website — http://www.mahresult.nic.in and even take print-outs of the same. The other websites where the results will be declared are http://www.result.mkcl.org, http://www.maharashtraeducation.com, hscresult.mkcl.org and examresults.net. The students who are BSNL users can also send an SMS to check their result. The format is MHHSC (space) (seat no) and send it to 57766.
Immediately a day after the online results are declared, the Maharashtra Board will start accepting applications for revaluation of marks and photocopies of answer sheets. A model format for the same is available on the board’s website. For revaluation, students have to submit self-attested copies of their mark sheet and submit to the board office between May 31 to June 9.
Highlights
Science faculty recorded a pass percentage of 95.85. Pass percentage for commerce stood at 89.50 and MCVC stream recorded 82.18 pass percentage. Students wrote exams for 210 subjects of which 56 subjects had 100 percent results. A total of 5379 handicapped students had appeared for the exams out of which 5374 have passed bringing the pass percentage to 91.78.
Once again with 92.36 per cent, girls have outperformed boys whose pass percentage stands at 85.23 per cent. The Board conducted the exams at 9 divisions: Konkan, Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Nagpur, Amaravati, Kolhapur, Latur and Nashik.
Some motivational messages
There has been a dip in this year's pass percentage. HSC result this time is 1.09 percent lesser compared to the last year. Arts stream has recorded maximum drop and the pass percentage is lesser by 2.98 percent
The overall pass percentage stands at 88.41. Konkan division has the highest pass percentage of 94.85 amongst nine divisions. Out of total 210 subjects for which students appeared, 56 subjects have 100 percent results
The result for Maharashtra Class 12 HSC examination has been declared.
After the result declaration, the revaluation process will begin from May 31 for all those who are unsatisfied with their marks. In case a student fails, he/she can then appear for re-exams which will be held in the month of July.
People are also posting motivational messages on Twitter for students who are awaiting the results.
As many as 14.85 lakh students will appear for the Class 12 examination from the state this year. The higher school certificate examination is conducted in the state by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). The exam was conducted across 9,486 junior colleges in the state and 2,822 centres have been allotted for the exam. Of the total students, 8.34 lakh were boys while 6.50 lakh students were girls.
The result of Maharashtra HSC 12th examination will be announced shortly at a press conference. This year, over 14 lakh students had appeared for their Higher Secondary examination. Last year, around 89.50 per cent students cleared the examination. A total of 14.85 lakh students — 8.35 lakh boys and 6.50 lakh girls had registered for the examination this year.
The result of Class 12 examination can also be viewed at examresults.net in case the other websites are not opening.
The result is also available through the apps available on Google Play Store. The students can check the results by downloading it from the Play Store. To get the results, the students have to pre-register their roll number
The result declaration countdown has been started at result.mkcl.org
The students can also check their results through SMS also. The candidates using mobile operators like Idea, Vodafone, Reliance, Tata, BSNL can send their seat number to 57766, 58888111 to get their results.
Students should follow the below mentioned steps to check their scores.
Step 1: Visit the official website, mahresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the result link
Step 3: In the new tab, enter the registration number, roll number
Step 4: Results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
Once released, students will be able to check their marks at the official website — mahresult.nic.in. The other websites where the results will be declared are result.mkcl.org, maharashtraeducation.com, hscresult.mkcl.org and examresults.net. Students are adviced to keep their hall tickets/admit cards ready to check the same.
The result of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 examination will be released today by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), on May 30, at 11 am. The marks will then be uploaded by 1 pm on the official websites. The exams were conducted from February 21 to March 20.