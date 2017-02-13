Maharashtra: Hall tickets for state board exams to be distributed from today

Students can collect their hall tickets from their schools between 11am and 5 pm Monday. Archive Students can collect their hall tickets from their schools between 11am and 5 pm Monday. Archive

The Maharashtra State for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be distributing hall tickets for the aspiring students as well as those re-appearing for School Certificate (SSC) board exam on February 13. Students can collect the hall tickets from their schools between 11am and 5pm Monday. In case students find their personal details on the hall ticket to be incorrect — which includes student’s name, mother’s name, medium of answer and subjects, etc. — then they are required to submit an application seeking correction of details along with a letter from the ward’s respective school, which then has to be submitted at the designated board office.

For correction of student’s name belonging to the current batch, the board will have to be submitted with valid identity proof of the said name only after which, it will get revised in the general register list. Other students, seeking revision their hall tickets, will get a period of one month from the time of receiving hall tickets and must complete the processes on or before March 12. Thereafter any changes will attract a late fee, informed the board officials.

For the first time, the state board is also planning to introduce a fine of Rs 1,000 in case incorrect details prevail in the board’s grade-list even after the results are declared. Officials said that students will have to pay the said sum in order to get details corrected. The schools are also expected to duly submit the list of marks given during practical and oral examinations along with the signatures of the appeared students at the respective centres of the board on of before the said day. Any school failing to do so shall be fined as per the board’s guidelines.