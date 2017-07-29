Maharashtra govt to crack down on college, tutorial nexus, says Vinod Tawde

Maharashtra Education and Cultural Affairs Minister Vinod Tawde. Maharashtra Education and Cultural Affairs Minister Vinod Tawde.

A commercial nexus exists in the state between colleges and private tutorials — under the “integrated college” scheme — said Education Minister Vinod Tawde in the legislative assembly on Friday, adding that they would be dealt with firmly from year 2018.

Responding to the members of the House during question hour, the minister said there was rampant commercialisation of education with colleges admitting meritorious students for a higher fee promising them that private tutorials would groom them. These students are then told not to worry about attendance in the colleges and instead attend private tutorials.

There is a nexus between college administrations and private tutorials. They have a tie-up. The students are made to pay hefty fees. They forego the attendance at college, he said.

Tawde said, “We will put an end to such practice of integrated colleges from year 2018. The students and their parents should take note of this. In every college, we are going to make attendance compulsory through biometric means.”

The minister said, “We cannot implement the decision this year as students have already been enrolled and it would affect their studies.” The issue was raised in the state assembly by (BJP) MLA Ashish Deshmukh.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App