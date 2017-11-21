Maharashtra govt likely to extend deadline for approving new colleges for 2018-19

According to the Act, as part of the Perspective Plan for higher education in the state, the last date to receive applications for new colleges is September 30 and the government has to approve the colleges by November 30 (File) According to the Act, as part of the Perspective Plan for higher education in the state, the last date to receive applications for new colleges is September 30 and the government has to approve the colleges by November 30 (File)

The state government has decided to extend the deadline for approving new colleges for the academic year 2018-19 by diluting the norms stipulated by the Maharashtra Public Universities Act. An ordinance to change the statutory dates for calling for applications from prospective new colleges is to be tabled soon in the cabinet, said sources. This could mean that more prospective colleges can now apply for approval for 2018-19 and could entail a possible change in the Perspective Plan 2018-19.

According to the Act, as part of the Perspective Plan for higher education in the state, the last date to receive applications for new colleges is September 30 and the government has to approve the colleges by November 30. However, a proposal to extend the dates is now pending a cabinet approval.

State Education Minister Vinod Tawde refused to comment on the issue, stating that the Maharashtra State Commission for Higher Education and Development (MAHED) was yet to look at the findings of the expert committee. Earlier, the state had formed an expert committee to review the Perspective Plans submitted by the universities in the state. The committee has submitted its findings to the MAHED.

Incidentally, last year, too, the deadline for approval of new colleges was extended from June 25 to July 31 and finally to August 5 to accommodate more colleges. The Indian Express had earlier reported that 13 new colleges were granted approval last year by the Maharashtra government’s discretionary powers despite the colleges being ineligible. Documents accessed by

The Indian Express showed the colleges had not be given permission for operations by the department but were approved by Education Minister Vinod Tawde and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis using discretionary powers vested in the government under Section 82(5) of the Maharashtra Public Universities Act 1994.

Three of the colleges approved using such discretionary powers belonged to BJP state president Raosaheb Danve’s trust, Chhatrapati Shivaji Smarak Samiti. One of the 13 colleges — Thakur Ramnarayan College of Law in Borivali — was approved more than a month after the final approval of all new colleges.

