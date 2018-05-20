Maharashtra govt announces dates for first CETs for integrated B.Ed, M.Ed courses

Candidates wishing to register for the three-year full-time integrated B.Ed-M.Ed course have to register and confirm their applications by June 18. (Representational Image) Candidates wishing to register for the three-year full-time integrated B.Ed-M.Ed course have to register and confirm their applications by June 18. (Representational Image)

The state government has announced that the first-ever common entrance tests for the four-year full-time integrated BA/BSc-B.Ed and the three-year integrated B.Ed-M.Ed courses will be held on July 7 and 10, respectively. Earlier, the state had brought B.Ed and M.Ed courses under the professional category and promised that efforts will be made to ensure only ‘serious’ candidates take up teaching courses. The traditional B.Ed degree can be pursued only after graduation and is a two-year course. The integrated course, on the other hand, will allow BA And BSc students, who are interested in taking up teaching as a career, to complete their graduation and teacher training simultaneously, thus saving one year of their time.

The four-year integrated BA/BSc-B.Ed course also has a revamped syllabus, which has been developed by the National Council for Teacher Education. However, the number of seats are limited as the course is offered only by a few colleges. Even fewer options are available for aspirants for the integrated B.Ed – M.Ed course, as fewer colleges have reportedly opted for it. From this year, the admissions for the integrated BA/BSc-B.Ed will be handled by the CET cell, based on results of the online test.

The entrance test is expected to carry 100 marks and comprise 100 multiple-choice questions. There will be no negative marking for the exam. Students wishing to register for the four-year integrated BA/BSc- B.Ed course will have to download the admission brochure from http://www.dhepune.gov.in or http://www.mahacet.org. They will have to get registered and confirm applications by June 11. The exam will be conducted on July 7.

Candidates wishing to register for the three-year full-time integrated B.Ed-M.Ed course have to register and confirm their applications by June 18. The exam will be conducted on July 10.

