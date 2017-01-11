Maharashtra government suspends selfie resolution to track school dropouts

The selfie GR was for admitting non-school going children to schools and keeping a track of them The selfie GR was for admitting non-school going children to schools and keeping a track of them

The Maharashtra Government has suspended its instruction to school teachers across the state to take selfies with dropouts and non-school going children in their neighbourhood to bring them back to classes, blaming officers for “wrongful” implementation of the recommendation.

The decision to suspend the Government Resolution (GR) in this regard, which drew flak from certain quarters, was taken by Education Minister Vinod Tawde today, after a meeting with senior officers, a statement by the minister’s office said.

The state education department had in November issued the GR, asking school teachers to identify dropouts and non-school going children in their neighbourhood and take a selfie with them.

The teachers were also asked to provide detailed information of these children, which the education department would use for tracking them and taking follow-up action to bring them back to schools.

“The selfie GR was for admitting non-school going children to schools and keeping a track of them. But it was implemented in a wrong way by some district and tehsil level (education department) officers.”

“The government will soon hold a meeting of officers regarding appropriate implementation of the GR. Till we conduct trainings for officers, the GR is suspended,” reads the statement.

