Maharashtra FYJC round 4 allocation 2017 result released at mumbai.11thadmission.net

Maharashtra FYJC round 4 allocation 2017: There were 48,587 seats still available for the general category for this round in Mumbai. The round 3 results were released on July 29. Maharashtra FYJC round 4 allocation 2017: There were 48,587 seats still available for the general category for this round in Mumbai. The round 3 results were released on July 29.

The School Education and Sports Department (SESD) of Maharashtra has released the fourth round allocation result for class 11 admissions 2017. Candidates who have applied for admission to Maharashtra colleges can check the round 4 allocation result on the official website.

There were 48,587 seats still available for the general category for this round in Mumbai. The round 3 results were released on July 29. Read | Maharashtra FYJC round 3 allocation result 2017 released, click here

Over 1.05 lakh seats were available for students in the third round from total of 2.92 lakh seats in Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Nashik, Nagpur and Amravati. The academic session begins on August 9, 2017.

Steps to download Maharashtra FYJC round 4 allocation result 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website of SESD Maharashtra (mumbai.11thadmission.net).

Step 2: Click on the link for “Round 4 Allocation”.

Step 3: Enter your application form number in the field provided and click on “search”.

Step 4: Download your allotment and take a print out of the same for further reference.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd