Maharashtra FYJC round 3 allocation result 2017 released at mumbai.11thadmission.net

The School Education and Sports Department of Maharashtra has published the third merit list for admission to First Year Junior Colleges (FYJC) in the state from the academic term of 2017-18. Candidates who have applied for the allocation can check their allotment from the official website.

The application process for the round 3 allocation had closed on Friday at 5 pm and the results for the same have been declared on Saturday. Over 1.05 lakh seats were available for students in the third round from total of 2.92 lakh seats.

“Students who got rejected in Round 1 and Round 2 can correct their Part 1 and Part 2 form themselves. They don’t have to visit guidance centre for correction. However, college shall verify the documents of these students,” the Department said in an official notification.

Steps to download Maharashtra FYJC round 3 allocation result 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website of SESD Maharashtra (mumbai.11thadmission.net).

Step 2: Click on the link for “Round 3 Allocation”.

Step 3: Enter your application form number in the field provided and click on “search”.

Step 4: Download your allotment and take a print out of the same for further reference.

