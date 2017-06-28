FYJC deadline extended by two days

The online portal for admission to first year junior colleges (FYJC) will remain open for two more days to allow students to complete their application process. Candidates were allowed to apply through the online portal till Tuesday but the deadline has now been extended till Thursday, 5 pm.

The decision came after several applicants complained of technical glitches in the portal that disrupted the process. Last week, the state education department had shut the website for a day for a technical upgrade, following complaints.

