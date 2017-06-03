Forms for HSC supplementary exams available until June 19

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released a statement stating that supplementary exams for students who failed to clear the HSC exams conducted in February-March 2017, will be held in July instead of September-October this year. Students wanting to apply for Class Improvement Scheme will have a chance to appear in the exams in July and also in February-March next year.

The junior colleges are expected to fill the online forms for the candidates by logging onto ‘www.mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in’. After taking a printout of the filled forms and paying the fees in the prescribed format at any Bank of India branch, a copy of the challan has to be submitted to the concerned divisional board.

The online forms can be filled between June 5 and June 14 and the fees can be paid between June 15 and 19.

The forms, however, will only be available online and a late fee will be charged if forms are filled after June 14. From June 15 to June 19, the online forms can be filled by those who did not fill it between June 5 and June 14, and for which late fees will have to be paid between June 20 to 23. By June 27, colleges are expected to submit a copy of the challan to the divisional board. Board authorities requests all students, parents and school authorities to note that no supplementary exams will be conducted for HSC in September-October starting this year.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App