First-come, first-served policy for online admissions to FYJC

For the first time since the online Centralised Admission Process (CAP) process has begun, students can now avail of the “first-come, first served” policy for admissions to the first year junior college (FYJC) seats.

At least 1,059 students have not got a single allotment in any college despite five rounds of admissions, including a special round which is currently ongoing. A higher number consists of those students who have got allotments, but have not confirmed their seats as they are unhappy with those allotted to them, which is what has prompted CAP officials to come up with this unique admission process.

On Friday, the state government gave its approval for the “first-come, first-served” online admission process which would be rolled out after August 21, confirmed Meenakshi Raut, assistant director of education, Pune.

“In this process, a student who has not yet taken admission elsewhere will be able to log into the online admission website, using their existing Login ID and password. They will get an option to select their stream and once they have done so, a list of the colleges, along with their college codes, medium of instruction and all will be available. Once a student clicks on the college name, they will get the vacancy. If there is a vacant seat and the student wishes to take admission there, then they would get an option saying ‘Apply Now’. Once the student clicks on it, they will get the option to reserve that seat at that very minute. So, in the true sense, it would be a first-come, first-served basis of admissions since whichever student selects it first will get the admission,” said Raut.

Asked what would happen if a student with lesser percentage gets a seat into a college which a student with higher percentage was hoping to get, she said that it cannot be helped in all cases, but three groups of students would be prepared based on obtained marks and cut-off percentages.

“We are yet to work out these details, but we will have the admissions in phase-wise manner. On Day 1, we would keep the online admission portal open for students with above 80 per cent marks while on Day Two, students with 60 per cent and above can select seats and on the third day, all other students can take admissions. In their own group, if a student with lesser percentage takes the same seat which a student with higher percentage wanted, then it cannot be helped as this is first come, first-served round,” she added.

Raut said that though this is the first year when such a round was being carried out, if it turns out to be a success, then it would be implemented in future as well. On August 19, CAP officials would officially declare the details of the special round of admissions, along with the details of the process to be followed.

Meanwhile, on Friday, a huge crowd of students assembled at the Deputy Director of Education, Pune office, demanding to know the status of their admissions. Most of the students assembled were those who had not got admission into any college despite five rounds. The students were assured by the CAP officials of getting a seat in the next special round of admissions.

CAP committee issues notice to Mt Carmel college

After receiving complaints from students and their parents that they have been refused admissions allotted through the CAP process at Lulla Nagar’s Mount Carmel College, the junior college authorities have been issued a notice by the Deputy Director of Education office. Taking serious view of the complaints, the college has been reminded that it is mandatory to give the admissions allotted through CAP process and the college has been given a period of one day — until August 19 — to give admissions to the students allotted through CAP who come to confirm their seats. The notice, issued on August 18, warns college authorities that if students are denied admissions, the college could face de-recognition process.

