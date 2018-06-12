Maharashtra education department releases FYJC admission schedule after delay

A release by the education department also stated that the second form will be opened on June 13 and the first allotment list will be declared on July 5. (Representational Image) A release by the education department also stated that the second form will be opened on June 13 and the first allotment list will be declared on July 5. (Representational Image)

After a delay due to technical glitches and centralisation of the entire process, the Maharashtra education department released the schedule for admissions to the first-year junior colleges (FYJC) late Monday. A release by the department also stated that the second form will be opened on June 13 and the first allotment list will be declared on July 5.

This year, the FYJC admission process is online for six centres — Mumbai, Pune, Amravati, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad.

“Earlier, it was only Mumbai and Pune region that were online and data from these two regions were on the servers. But now since there are so many centres, the quantum of data has increased as the number of students has increased. Handling this data is difficult and is taking time,” said the official.

Meanwhile, non-state board schools have begun their Class XI. “We are trying to announce the schedule in a couple of days. The first two rounds will be for students opting for bifocal courses,” he said.

