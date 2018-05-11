Maharashtra Common Entrance Test: Over 40,000 Pune students take MH-CET, say easiest exam ever

Tutors agreed with students and said the question paper was not difficult. (File) Tutors agreed with students and said the question paper was not difficult. (File)

Nervous jitters before the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MH-CET) on Thursday made way for broad smiles as students coming out of the exam centres called the entrance exams ‘one of the easiest’ they have taken. As many as 96 per cent of the 47,398 students from Pune district, who had registered for the MH-CET, appeared for the exams Thursday.

This year, at least 14 per cent more candidates had registered for MH-CET in the state and the total number of candidates in Maharashtra was over 4.3 lakh. MH-CET exams are a gateway for admissions to engineering, pharmacy, agriculture and hotel management colleges in Maharashtra.

Tutors agreed with students and said the entrance exam was easy. “Actually, this is the first year when the entrance exam had both the syllabus of Class XI and Class XII, compared to previous years when it was only Class XII syllabus. That’s why we thought the paper might be lengthy or difficult for students, but it was not at all like that. The papers were easy, all my students said they had ample time to attempt all questions as there was no negative marking.

Unlike NEET, where students were tense because of the strict security arrangements, students were relaxed even though adequate security measures were taken. Students sitting in the same class got different sets of question papers, meaning no two students sitting near each other had the same set, which was adequate security arrangement to ensure copying-free tests,” said Dilip Shah, who runs Science Academy.

IIT Pratishthan Kendra’s Durgesh Mangeshkar said the exam wasn’t half as difficult as the joint entrance examination (JEE) Mains. “It is probably the easiest engineering entrance exam paper and the easiest MH-CET ever conducted. There were barely any conceptual questions and almost all questions were information-based or formula-based,” he said.

Students said they had no problems completing the exam in time since most questions required minimal calculation.

“The chemistry, maths and biology sections were very easy. There were a couple of questions in physics that took time but even then, we could finish everything within the deadline. I have been solving the last few years’ question papers and comparatively, today’s test was very easy,” said Madhura Kunjir, a candidate.

Another candidate, Radhika Jagtap, said all questions came from the textbooks. “It was very surprising that all questions came from the textbook with barely any twist. It was almost like fill in the blanks. Compared to the NEET examination, this was very easy,” she said.

