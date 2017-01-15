Maharashtra: CoEP organises its second Industry Academia Conclave

In a bid to facilitate direct interaction of students with industry stalwarts and a dialogue between industry-academia, the department of Production Engineering and Industrial management of CoEP held its second edition of the Industry Academia Conclave. The conclave, which provided a unique platform for students and industry professionals to interact with each other, was presided over by Prof B B Ahuja, Director, CoEP.

Primarily focused on the concept of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), which is an industry term for the broad range of activities that help an organisation manage its business, the programme started with a presentation on the PGDERP course offered by the department in association with the Student Academy Programme (SAP). “The course is remarkable in its approach as it maintains a robust industry and academia relationship and delivers lectures for students from various industrial experts,” said Ahuja.

Several industry professionals delivered lectures on different aspects of ERP and its implementation. Some of them included Pravin Bhamare, SAP delivery head, Tata Consultancy Services, who commended the students on being industry ready and well rounded. He also provided some inputs to the course committee. Milan Kumar, Global Head (delivery), Nihilent Technologies Limited, appealed to other top industrial executives present to adopt one student each for an internship, saying it would not only benefit the students, but also the firm.

However, the programme wasn’t a one-way interaction as even students made presentations and delivered lectures on several topics like procurement processes and their betterment, digitisation across extended supply chain, internet, life solutions and system security and control which is an important attribute of any business organisation.