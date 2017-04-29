Maharashtra: Changes in class nine curriculum announced

THE STATE education department has announced a number of changes, including dropping a few subjects and changing the duration of some of classes, in the Class IX curriculum from the upcoming academic year. According to a government resolution on Thursday, from the academic year 2017-18, general maths will not be an optional subject anymore.

All students, including those who are not academically strong in maths, will have to study algebra and geometry under the subject as per the state board curriculum. “We wanted to ensure uniformity among students. That is why, it was scrapped. Now, all students will be studying algebra and geometry,” said Krishnkumar Patil, secretary, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

Information and Communication Technology (ICT) has been dropped as a separate subject. They will now be included in all the other subjects in varying proportions. Economics, which accompanied geography earlier, will now be divided between maths and geography. The state has now allowed students studying in Marathi-medium schools to choose English as their first language and students in English-medium schools can choose Marathi.

According to the timetable announced in the GR, six classes each must be assigned to the three languages, and seven classes each for maths, science and social sciences. A total of up to 45 classes must be assigned each week.

