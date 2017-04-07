Maharashtra CET application process reopens: April 7-10

Engineering aspirants who missed the deadline for applying to colleges this year now have a second chance. The Maharashtra government has reopened the process for application for the benefit of those who could not apply in the first attempt, despite extensions.

Aspirants can now apply online for the state-held common entrance test for admission to pharmacy and engineering colleges between April 7 and 10. They will, however, have to pay double the registration fee. “Several aspirants and their parents approached us requesting they be allowed to apply for engineering and pharmacy courses. Although we had closed the application process, a good number of people wanted to apply so we opened the process,” said Dayanand Meshram, director of Directorate of Technical Education.

